CONCACAF 2017 Gold Cup is headed to Sports Authority Field

Tickets are officially on sale for the CONCACAF 2017 Gold Cup match that will be held at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Thursday, July 13. The Gold Cup will feature 12 different nations, who will compete at 14 different venues across the United States.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Gold Cup being held @SportsAuthField on July 13! https://t.co/4O75rvyuKm pic.twitter.com/J0Ng6nM0hr — SportsAuthorityField (@SportsAuthField) February 22, 2017

Although there are still openings in the 2017 Gold Cup, there have been seven nations that have qualified for the tournament: USA, Canada, Mexico, Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica and Martinique.

Since the start of the tournament, Mexico and the United States are the only teams that have competed in every Gold Cup. Each team has enjoyed a large sum of success, with Mexico winning seven titles and the United States winning five.

Notable venues other than Sports Authority Field for this years Gold Cup are: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.), Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego, Cal.), BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, Tx.), Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tx.), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH) and Alamodome (San Antonio, Tx.).