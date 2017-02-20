Cousins trade should have the Nuggets looking for another move

The Denver Nuggets currently sit in the eighth spot in the Western Conference with game and a half lead over the Sacramento Kings, a two-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, and a 2.5 game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans. With the playoff race so tight and a number of teams looking to secure that eighth and final spot, moves needed to be made, one of those teams just made one that made it a helluva lot harder on the rest.

The Kings have reportedly traded center DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans, a deal that could have a major impact all across the NBA, but one team that it directly impacts? You guessed it, the Denver Nuggets.

The reported deal — which sends Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and both a 2017 first and second-round pick — is the beginning of a rebuild for the Kings, possibly the beginning of a dynasty for the Pelicans and leaves the Nuggets organization begging the question “what do we do now?”

By acquiring Cousins, the Pelicans without a doubt got better. Alongside Davis, who averages 27.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.2 assist this season, they receive arguably the best skilled big man in the league. Cousins is averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season, and the duo down low will make for a unique dynamic that make catapult them into the favorite to secure that final spot in the playoffs.

What shall the Nuggets do?

The Nuggets have been a team all year expected to make a move simply because they have the pieces, but have yet to consolidate those assets. Just as of recently, although he didn’t push for a trade, Wilson Chandler had let his frustrations with the team be known publicly, opening the door for other teams, such as Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder to reportedly make some calls.

Danilo Gallinari has been a player mentioned in trade rumors for years now, with reports from the Boston Herald that Danny Ainge has had his eyes on the 6-foot-10 wing, so maybe those rumors come into fruition. With a $16.1 million player option for the 2017-18 season, which he’s likely to decline, it will be all more interesting to see what happens next for Denver, and if a trade is the next step in their development.

At the All-Star break, Denver has only played New Orleans once, and that was on opening night; which means the two teams face off against each other three more times (March 26, April 4 and April 6) By countering with a power move of their own, the Nuggets can not only secure a playoff spot this year, but could set the tone for the future. The King may have kickstarted this process with the most shocking move of this NBA season.

Your move, Nuggets.