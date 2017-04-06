CSU to resume regional rivalry vs. Northern Colorado

Read this story at CSURams.com

Two days after solidifying its 2019 schedule, Colorado State’s 2020 football schedule is also complete with the announcement of a Sept. 19 contest against Northern Colorado.

Separated by just 34 miles, CSU and Northern Colorado will meet for the 22nd time, including third time during a 10-year period. The Rams and Bears also played in 2011 and 2016. Prior to that, it had been 25 years since the two teams met on the gridiron.

CSU is 20-0-1 all-time against Northern Colorado. The two teams tied in the second-ever meeting, in 1899, but since then the Rams have rolled off 19 consecutive wins over the Bears. Northern Colorado is a member of the Big Sky Conference and has posted back-to-back winning records.

Joining Northern Colorado on the Rams’ 2020 schedule is the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. Colorado (Pac-12) – set to be played in Fort Collins for the first time since 1996 – and road contests against Oregon State (Pac-12) and Vanderbilt (SEC). That year, the Rams will host Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming in Mountain West play, while traveling to Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and UNLV.

The Rams are gearing up for an historic 2017 campaign – the first in CSU’s new on-campus stadium. Returning 15 starters from last year’s squad, the Rams will play home games against Oregon State, Air Force and Boise State, to name a few. CSU will also play Colorado in Denver and travel to Alabama during the non-conference portion of the season.

The 2018 and 2019 schedules are also complete, featuring non-conference dates against Colorado, Arkansas, Florida and Illinois State in 2018, and Colorado, Western Illinois, Arkansas, and Toledo in 2019. All told, CSU has 20 non-conference games scheduled between 2018 and 2028, with 15 against Power-5 opponents (six in Fort Collins).

FUTURE COLORADO STATE NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2017

Aug. 26 – OREGON STATE

Sept. 1 – vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 9 – ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 16 – at Alabama

2018

Sept. 1 – vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 8 – ARKANSAS

Sept. 15 – at Florida

Sept. 22 – ILLINOIS STATE

2019

Aug. 31 – vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 7 – WESTERN ILLINOIS

Sept. 14 – at Arkansas

Sept. 21 – TOLEDO

2020

Sept. 5 – COLORADO

Sept. 12 – at Oregon State

Sept. 19 – NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 26 – at Vanderbilt

2021

Sept. 11 – VANDERBILT

Sept. 25 – at Toledo

2025

Sept. 6 – TEXAS TECH

Sept. 27 – at Vanderbilt

2026

Sept. 12 – at Texas Tech

Sept. 26 – VANDERBILT

2027

Sept. 4 – ARIZONA

2028

Sept. 2 – at Arizona