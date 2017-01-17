Darian Stewart replaces Eric Berry at safety on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Yet another member of the “No Fly Zone” has now booked his flight to Orlando.

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart was named to the Pro Bowl, where he will be replacing Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who withdrew from the game. There will now be three members of the Denver Broncos elite secondary participating, as Stewart joins cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib.

With seven years of NFL experience under his belt, this is Stewart’s first Pro Bowl selection. In 2016 (his second season with the Broncos), the 28-year-old had 68 tackles, six passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“Darian came here last year, and for me being his position coach, it’s been a great pleasure,” said newly-minted defensive coordinator Joe Woods. “When he first got here you could see right away that he brought great leadership. He brought a different style to the way we played in the secondary. He was a kind of enforcer.”

Stewart inked a four-year extension with the Broncos in November. He joined the team as a free agent from the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

The Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando on Jan. 29. With the addition of Stewart, the Broncos have four representatives. The fourth person is linebacker Von Miller.