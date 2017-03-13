Veteran linebacker DeMarcus Ware announces retirement from the NFL

Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Ware is calling it quits after 12 years in the NFL. He announced his retirement via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Ware was a Pro Bowler nine times in his 12 years and led the league in sacks twice; finishing eighth all-time with 138.5. He spent his first nine years in Dallas with the Cowboys and the last three in Denver where he won a Super Bowl 50. He thanked both organizations in his announcement.

“I take this opportunity to thank all of the people in my life who had a hand in molding me into a great player and the God fearing man I am today. I thank the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for opportunities to experience what greatness feels like,” he said.

Ware was an unrestricted free agent, and even earlier on Monday John Elway said that the Broncos weren’t ruling out bringing him back.