Denver Broncos general manager John Elway: ‘We’ll miss Oakland’

It’s official. The ballots have been cast. As of 2019, the Oakland Raiders will be no more. The Denver Broncos have had many battles in their heated rivalry. So how do they feel about their division foe moving to Las Vegas?

“We’ll miss Oakland,” Broncos general manager John Elway said.

Elway was part of those battles, though only for the final four seasons of his career. For most of his time as a player, the Raiders were in Los Angeles, a city that will begin hosting another AFC West rival next season in the Chargers. That will be different, but probably won’t sting as much as Oakland.

“To not go to the Black Hole anymore after two more years will be difficult, just because our players, our fans, our organization — we have great respect for the Raiders and we love the rivalry,” Broncos president Joe Ellis said. “But it will continue in Las Vegas.”