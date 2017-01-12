Denver Broncos officially introduce Vance Joseph as head coach

The Denver Broncos officially introduced head coach Vance Joseph on Thursday. The franchise’s 16th head coach, he is already well aware of the organization’s proud tradition and the expectations that come with it.

“Mr. Bowlen has set a standard here of winning,” said Joseph. “It’s my job to keep that standard and heighten it to new levels.”

Winning was the overriding theme at the press conference. Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway knows has a very clear expectation: to compete for world championships. For him, Joseph was clearly the best candidate to do just that.

“I’m going to be dead honest with you in the fact that I couldn’t be happier to fill Gary’s shoes with Vance Joseph,” said Elway. “He’s the perfect fit for us. He knows our weaknesses and he knows our strengths.”

It isn’t that often that jobs like the Broncos become available. The team is the reigning Super Bowl champion, and is primed to compete right away. As such, Joseph said he won’t have to rebuild the team, “just reboot” and “find the small tweeks.”

The fact that the Broncos are ready to contend makes Joseph an interesting hire. He only has one year of experience as a coordinator under his belt, but Elway does not seem concerned.

“This job won’t be too big for him, he’ll fit right in,” said Elway.

“He’s very smart. He’s an ex-quarterback.”