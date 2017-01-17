Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon makes PFWA’s all-rookie team

It took many by surprise when the Denver Broncos jettisoned veteran punter Britton Colquitt in favor of rookie Riley Dixon. In retrospect, it certainly appears that they made the right move.

On Tuesday, the Professional Football Writers of America named Dixon to their all-rookie team. He is the first selection for the Broncos since Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller both made the cut in 2011.

Selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Dixon set a record for NFL rookies, with a 41.3-yard net average. The 23-year-old had averaged 45.7 yards per kick and pinned teams inside the 20-yard line 28 times, only kicking for six touchbacks.