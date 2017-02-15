Denver Broncos reportedly interested in meeting with Victor Cruz

The Denver Broncos figure to be one of the more active teams in free agency this offseason. The first move however, may not come along the offensive or defensive line. Instead, it appears that team is showing interest in a veteran wide receiver.

According to ESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold, the Broncos are interested in at least arranging a meeting with free agent Victor Cruz. Cruz was released by the New York Giants on Monday.

Once one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, Cruz has been plagued by knee injuries in recent years. In the last three seasons, the 30-year-old has only played in 21 games; though he did show flashes of his former form last season.

In 2016, Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and one touchdown. Over his seven-year career, he has 4,549 receiving yards, 25 touchdowns and one Super Bowl ring.

The Broncos are said to be looking for an upgrade in the slot, which is where Cruz is looking to line up.

“Playing the slot is obviously something that I’m best at,” Cruz told NJ.com. and an opportunity to do that would definitely be great.”

The Broncos boast two elite receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but struggled to find production behind the pair. Last season, the team’s third-leading receiver was rookie running back Devontae Booker, who had 31 catches for 265 yards.