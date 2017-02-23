Denver Broncos will not pick up tackle Russell Okung’s option

Offensive tackle Russell Okung appears to be on the way out of the Mile High City. As many expected, the Denver Broncos have reportedly informed Okung that they will not pick up his option.

Another strong tackle option appears headed to free agency as the broncos have informed Russell Okung they will not be picking up his option — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 23, 2017

The $1 million option would have locked Okung in for four years and $48 million, with $20.5 million guaranteed. By releasing him, the Broncos will open up $10.9 million in cap space next season, carrying $800,000 in dead money (according to OverTheCap.com).

Without an agent, Okung essentially signed with the Broncos for one year and $5 million. That being considered, he performed decently last season, though not at the level that would have justified giving him the considerable raise that would have come with picking up the option.

The Broncos will have to fill the void at tackle, with Andrew Whitworth, Kelvin Beachum, Matt Khalil and former Bronco Ryan Clady being some of the free agent options available. The team will have money to spend, as Okung’s release gives them nearly $43 million in cap space.