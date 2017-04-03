Denver native Kyle Freeland to start Colorado Rockies’ home opener

Not only has Denver native Kyle Freeland made the Colorado Rockies’ Opening Day roster, he’s also been named the starting pitcher for the team’s home opener.

The 23-year-old Freeland was one of three pitchers that were being considered late in Spring Training for the final two starting pitching rotation spots for the 2017 Rockies. Antonio Senzatela and German Marquez were the other two pitchers vying for the positions. Senzatela is scheduled to start on Thursday in Milwaukee for the last game of a four-game road series, while Marquez has been assigned to the bullpen and is expected to be a long reliever for the Rockies.

Freeland, a Thomas Jefferson High School product, will see his first big-league action on April 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He stands 6-foot-3, and is one of two left-handed starting pitchers for the Rockies.

Freeland was originally selected in the 35th round of the 2011 MLB draft directly out of high school by the Philadelphia Phillies. Instead of immediately pursuing his professional baseball career, he elected to attend the University of Evansville, where he wen 18-15 in three seasons.

He was eventually selected eighth overall by the Rockies in the 2014 MLB Draft. Freeland is slated to take on another pitcher with Colorado ties. Brandon McCarthy, who attended Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers.