Denver Nuggets’ keys to victory against the Golden State Warriors

David vs. Goliath. Freddy vs. Jason. Ali vs. Frazier. 2017 Nuggets vs. 2017 Warriors. Which of these wasn’t predetermined to be an epic battle?

All of them were…the only one that will let you down is Freddy vs. Jason, and I heard they’re making a sequel.

I know what you’re thinking, there is no way that the Denver Nuggets (14-19) who just took a loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, stand a chance against the Golden State Warriors (29-5), who happen to be winners of nine of their last 10 games.

Let me stop you by saying, you’re wrong; that was sooo last year. This year brings changes and anything is possible!

Here’s my keys to catapult the Nuggets to victory against the Warriors on Monday night, as they look to further solidify their spot in the almighty Western Conference Playoff race:

Play With 7 Players on the Court the Entire Game

Limit the 3-point Shooting

Ever since Gary Harris has returned to the line-up for the Nuggets, they have been more of a competitive team. Getting him back has been a night and day difference for them. He must anchor this defensive unit, which has struggled to minimize open shooters, and run a team like Golden State off of the 3-point line.

Simply put, the Warriors can shoot the ball. With players such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, it’s easy to see why any team would have issues running them off of the 3-point line. The Warriors attempt 31 three-pointers a game and are shooting 38% from deep, which ranks just behind the Spurs, Cavs and the Raptors. If the Nuggets can keep them off of the 3-point line they stand a fair chance.

Sacrifice a Goat

Utilize the Bigs

If there is any advantage in the game for the Nuggets, it’s the big men; so Denver must win that category. The Nuggets rank 2nd in the league in rebounding, and have the personnel to limit second chance points and also fast break points, a category in which the Warriors rank 1st in the league in.

Denver typically plays with a faster pace and tries to score their baskets in transition, but that is what Golden State excels in, so take the methodical approach and slow it down. With players such as Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, and even Draymond Green when the Warriors decide to go to their death line up, the big men for Denver will be where the Nuggets can control the pace. Denver doesn’t and shouldn’t want to try and play to the Warriors’ pace, so the frontcourt will need to produce for Denver in a major way.

Deflategate Meets the Hardwood

Let Jokic be Jokic

Could you imagine Steph Curry and Klay Thompson lighting it up with a flat basketball, hmm You’re right, they’d probably still do it, so let’s go to Plan B.

If there has been a MVP as of late for the Denver Nuggets, it’s Nikola Jokic. In the last three games, Jokic has averaged 21.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assist.

While Draymond Green is a capable defender, the Nuggets can find success by going through their big. Denver has done a good job lately of running the offense through him, and Draymond gives up some size to Jokic, but McGee and Pachulia can’t guard him. Denver should look to feed the big man often. If they decide to not change for the death line up, but stick to with slowing down the pace and feeding the big, I believe that it could benefit the Nuggets immensely.