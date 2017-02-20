DU men’s lacrosse and hockey occupy top spots in respective sports

For the first time in school history, both Denver University men’s lacrosse and hockey teams are simultaneously ranked No. 1 in their respective national polls. The two teams are in very different parts of their season, with the lacrosse team sitting at 2-0, while the hockey team is 22-6-4 overall.

First time in school history both programs have been No. 1 simultaneously. #DU1NATION https://t.co/xso1N7m7RJ — Denver Athletics (@DU_Pioneers) February 20, 2017

Although the men’s lacrosse team is tied in the Maverik Media Poll with the University of Maryland, the Pioneers carried 15 of the 34 first place votes, which is four more than Maryland, according to a press release by Niko Blankenship.

As for the Pioneers on the ice, they have stolen the first place ranking from Minnesota-Duluth, who is now currently ranked No. 2. According to a press release by Richard Bowness, this is the first time this season that the Pioneers have been ranked first in all three polls: USCHO.com, USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and ESPN broadcaster John Buccigross in his weekly #cawlidgehawkey poll.

DU’s hockey team is set to square off against National Collegiate Hockey Conference rival St. Cloud State (No. 18) on Friday, February 24. While the men’s lacrosse team looks to continue their undefeated record against Cleveland State on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium.