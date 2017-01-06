Former Broncos GM Ted Sundquist weighs in on team’s coaching search

In the Denver Broncos search for their next head coach, general manager John Elway has stated that he wants to go young. Ted Sundquist, a former Broncos GM himself, isn’t quite sure if that would be the right approach.

“I just don’t think, in today’s NFL, where things change as quickly as they do, that you’ve got time for a young, first-time head coach to try to find himself,” Sundquist told Renaud Notaro and Dan Jacobs on Mile High Sports Radio’s The Final Verdict. “I don’t feel like Denver is that type of town.”

It takes a certain amount of patience to bring along a first-time head coach. There are sure to be growing pains. The Broncos are an organization where the expectation is to compete for Super Bowls, even veterans have been shown the door when they didn’t produce.

“When you look at Mike Shanahan, who had won two Super Bowls, had been to the playoffs multiple times, he went three seasons around .500 and he was let go,” said Sundquist. “That didn’t get it done.”

As such, Sundquist thinks the steady hand of a veteran coach is the way to go for the Broncos, especially considering the strength of the AFC West.

“Kansas City and Oakland have established head coaches with rosters that are on the rise,” he explained. “If you look at Denver in the past, we’ve been successful with an established coach and an experienced quarterback. Three Super Bowls were won in that scenario.”

Listen to the full interview with Ted Sundquist, including whether he thinks the Broncos should bring back Wade Phillips, in the podcast below…

