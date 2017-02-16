Former Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Tanguay joins NHL Network

Having not played since last season, Colorado Avalanche great Alex Tanguay is trading in his skates for a microphone.

On Thursday, the NHL Network announced the hiring of Tanguay as an on-air analyst. After serving as a guest analyst in December, he will make his official debut Tuesday on NHL Tonight at 4:00pm MT.

“I’ve been lucky enough to realize a childhood dream to play in the NHL for 16 years and, in looking to stay involved in hockey, I thought there was no better way than to be part of the expert panel at NHL Network,” Tanguay said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for the game with the fans.”

A member of the 2001 Stanley Cup team, Tanguay had two separate stints with the Avalanche. He currently ranks 10th in franchise history in games played (598), seventh in points (488) and second in plus/minus (plus-130). In 1,088 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, he has 283 goals and 863 points.