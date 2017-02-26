Former Nuggets guard Nate Robinson goes through defender’s legs

After a short-lived attempt to play football (that included a workout with the Seattle Seahawks), former Denver Nuggets guard Nate Robinson is now attempting an NBA comeback.

Currently playing with the Delaware 87ers (affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers) of the NBA Developmental League, Robinson used his quick moves and quick thinking to get out of a double-team on Saturday night.

Taking a nutmeg to a whole new level, Robinson dribbled the ball, and his entire body, through the legs of Raptors 905 defender Edy Tavares. Robinson is 5’9″. Tavares is 7’3″

Averaging 23.7 minutes though four games, the 32-year-old Robinson is posting eight points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per night for the 87ers.

