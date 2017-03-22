Former Ram Becky Hammon might be heading back to college

Mike Robinson of SB Nation has reported that San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is in contention for the head coaching position for the University of Florida’s women’s basketball team.

If Hammon were to take her talents to Gainesville, she would only be adding to her list of accolades which already contain: the most decorated Colorado State University women’s basketball player, one of the greatest to ever compete in the WNBA, as well as coaching in the NBA.

The South Dakota native first entered the basketball scene through her accomplishments at CSU. While in Fort Collins, Hammon was: named conference player of the week 14 times, awarded four first-team all-Conference awards, won WAC Mountain Division player of the year in 1998 and 1999. She is also the owner of the schools career record for points, points per game, field goals, field goal attempts, free throws made, free throw attempts, three pointers, steals and assists. It’s an understatement to say that her time at CSU was impressive.

Hammon went on to the WNBA undrafted, stringing together a career of 16 years. In that time she was named a WNBA All-Star six times and made the All-WNBA first or second team four times.

After her WNBA career, Spurs GM RC Buford and head coach Gregg Popovich hired Hammon for the assistant coaching position in August 2014. This made her the first full-time salaried female coach in NBA history. Since joining the Spurs organization, she has taken over the head coaching position of the Summer League team, and helped them to the Las Vegas Summer League title game.

Hammon is one of three in consideration for the job in Gainesville. The other two candidates: Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer and Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell.