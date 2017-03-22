Former Rockies great Vinny Castilla is quite the ping-pong player

July 1, 2012; Denver, CO USA; Colorado Rockies coach Vinny Castilla before the game against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Carpenean-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies are currently in Scottsdale, Ariz. for Spring Training, and the paddles are in full-swing. Wait, paddles? That’s right. The Rockies took a break from baseball to host a ping-pong tournament involving the entire organization.

Wednesday morning was the championship game, and pitted a former player against a current front office member. Former Rockies great and Blake Street Bomber Vinny Castilla came up short against Senior Director of Player Development Zach Wilson in a wire-to-wire thriller.

Castilla did have some quality pregame music before the championship, as a mariachi band provided him some pump-up tunes.

