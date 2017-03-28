Gian Clavell named an Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention

Colorado State senior guard Gian Clavell didn’t make any of the Associated Press All-America teams, but he did play himself into the conversation. On Tuesday, he was named an honorable mention.

With the honorable mention designation, Clavell becomes the fourth Rams men’s basketball player to be honored by AP, joining Bill Green (1963), Lonnie Wright (1965) and Colton Iverson (2013).

In 27 games last season, Clavell averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 assists in 36.6 minutes per contest. He was named the Mountain West Player of the Year, as well as an All-MW First Team and MW All-Defensive team selection.

Despite only playing three seasons with the club, Clavell finished his career with 1,062 points in 70 games played, ranking 18th on the CSU’s all-time scoring chart.

