Glendale Raptors’ Seth Halliman discusses first year and upcoming matchup

The Glendale Raptors have had three straight dominant wins, scoring at least 50 points in each match, to open the season. Seth Halliman, who plays wing in his first year with the Raptors, joined Mile High Sports to discuss his first year with the team, as well as their upcoming match against the Austin Huns.

Halliman has thoroughly enjoyed his time with the team thus far, and is excited for what’s to come as the season progresses. Infinity Park is one of the best rugby facilities in the country, and Halliman has taken notice.

“This facility could not be better here,” said Halliman. “The field is great, the stadium is awesome, the fans are so up close and personal, and it’s just so awesome to be here.”

The Raptors will have their hands full in their next match, as the Huns are coming off a huge win over in-town rival Austin Blacks, who are two-time national runner-ups.

“I think they should be one of our biggest competitions this year,” said Halliman, “they’re a great team, they have a lot of depth, just like we do, and they have a lot of size, so it should be very physical.”

The match is set to take place Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado.

Listen to the full interview with Seth Halliman in the podcast below.

Photo courtesy of Glendale Raptors