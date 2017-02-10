From the gridiron to the court, Cody Latimer has got hops

The Denver Broncos ended their 2016 season on a high note with a win against the Oakland Raiders. Since then, players have been working on developing their game for the upcoming year through workouts, drills and sometimes playing a different sport.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer has been hitting the court, working on his dunks.

A lil dunk session before workouts.. guess I still got a lil bounce A video posted by Cody Latimer (@clats14) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:10am PST

This isn’t the first time that Latimer has aired it out on the basketball court. Back when he was an Indiana Hoosier, Latimer partook in the team’s dunk contest. Although the results have not been published, Latimer’s highlights from it make a strong case to be the winner.

To watch the IU football dunk contest, see the video below courtesy of Indian University Athletics.

Cody Latimer/Instagram