HIGHLIGHTS: Lundqvist earns win No. 400, beating Colorado 4-2

Henrik Lundqvist earned his 400th career win, making 32 saves, as the New York Rangers defeated the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden 4-2 on Saturday. Lundqvist is now the only non-Canadian to have reached the 400-win plateau in the NHL. The 34-year-old Swede ranks 12th all-time in wins and can realistically climb to ninth on that list before the season is done.

Colorado got goals from Gabriel Landeskog and John Mitchell to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room in the third period, but Lundqvist and the Rangers put things on lockdown in the final frame. Lundqvist stopped all 17 shots he faced in the period, while Calvin Pickard surrendered two goals on 10 shots in the third to surrender the lead. Kevin Hayes added an empty-net goal to ice things.

Lundqvist now sits one win behind Chris Osgood; he can tie the longtime Red Wings goaltender on Monday and potentially pass him on Thursday against the Islanders across the East River. Grant Fuhr (403) and Glenn Hall (407) are both within reach this season. Tony Esposito (423), one of only three goaltenders to reach the 400 mark with one club (Lundqvist and Martin Bordeur), is within reach, but the Rangers would have to go on an unprecedented run through their final 27 games to make that happen this season.

Colorado travels across the East River themselves for a Sunday matchup with the Islanders. The Avalanche lost their second game in a row and 35th in regulation, the most in hockey.