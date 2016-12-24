HIGHLIGHTS: MacKinnon snaps losing skid with OT winner

Nathan MacKinnon scored the game-winner and Calvin Pickard made 38 saves as the Colorado Avalanche snapped a five-game losing skid, defeating Western Conference-leading Chicago on Friday night.

Colorado had scored just two goals over its previous fourteen periods when Mikko Rantanen lit the lamp off a deflection to tie things at 5:42 in the third period in Chicago. Jonathan Toews gave the Blackhawks a one-goal lead on the power play in the second. Tyson Barrie assisted on both goals and Colorado earned its first points in 12 days to hand Chicago their second consecutive loss.

The Avalanche, still last in the NHL in scoring, had not scored multiple goals in a game since Dec. 14, being shut out in their last two outings. Colorado’s struggles on the power play continued, as they failed to convert on their only opportunity. The Avs are just 1-for-24 on the power play over their last six games.

Colorado enters the Christmas break at 12-20-1, the worst record in hockey. Their minus-39 goal differential is also last in the league by six goals. Chicago, meanwhile, has Minnesota closing fast on them. The Wild have won 10 straight and trail the Blackhawks by three points for the top spot in the West. Colorado is off until Tuesday when they host the Calgary Flames.