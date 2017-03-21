HIGHLIGHTS: Nuggets drop nail-biter in Houston

The Denver Nuggets had the lead and the ball with just over 30 seconds remaining in their Monday night matchup with the Houston Rockets, but couldn’t come away with a win. James Harden scored 39 points, including the game-winning layup with two seconds remaining, to hand Denver its second loss to the Rockets in three nights.

Gary Harris went toe-to-toe with Harden, scoring a career-high 28 points in the loss, but it was not enough to stop the MVP candidate on the game’s penultimate play. Nursing a one-point lead but not able to run out the clock, Jameer Nelson tried to cross over and step back into a long jumper to ice the game. Nelson missed everything and Harden took the rebound coast-to-coast to lay in the go-ahead bucket with just over two seconds to play.

Harden did it on both ends for Houston, defending Mason Plumlee on Denver’s final inbound possession, and sending Denver home with a loss for the second time in as many meetings. Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds in the loss; he was two assists away from a triple-double. Will Barton had 24 points off the bench in the loss.

Denver now clings to a half-game lead over Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, however the Trail Blazers have a game in hand. Portland hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday night while the Nuggets are back in Denver on Wednesday to host Cleveland.