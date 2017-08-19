Holland stumbles again as missed opportunities cost Rockies

The Colorado Rockies entered Saturday’s ballgame against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to solidify a series victory over a club that is within six games of a National League Wild Card spot. Colorado had numerous chances to build a lead throughout the game but ultimately failed to do so, losing by a final score of 6-3.

The Rockies and Brewers entered the ninth inning tied at three runs apiece. Colorado called upon closer Greg Holland to keep the game knotted up, but Holland crumbled, allowing the Brewers to score three runs in the final frame. Holland recorded only two outs in the inning. Holland hit Keon Broxton, who would advance to second on a groundout hit by Orlando Arcia. Jesus Aguilar pinch hit in place of the pitcher and proceeded to blast a two-run home run to centerfield to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead. After that, Neil Walker singled home another insurance run.

Holland has now allowed nine earned runs in his last five appearances and owns an ERA of 3.22 on the season.

The Rockies’ offense was not efficient Saturday, scoring just three runs on 11 hits. DJ LeMahieu led the charge for Colorado offensively, recording three hits on the night. Shortstop Trevor Story fared well at the dish, recording two doubles. Every one of the Rockies starters outside of pitcher Chad Bettis recorded a hit Saturday. The Rockies out-hit the Brewers 11-10 and took four base on balls, but were just 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Colorado stranded nine baserunners on the night.

Bettis (0-0 1.93 ERA) was sharp in his second start since returning from his battle with cancer. Bettis was solid for a majority of the night, allowing three runs on eight hits. All three of Milwaukee’s runs came in the third inning. Bettis has only allowed runs in one of the 14 innings he’s pitched since returning to the mound.

The Rockies will wrap up their series with the Brewers tomorrow afternoon at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MDT.