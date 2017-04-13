J.T. Compher returning to World Championship with Team USA

J.T. Compher is heading back to the World Championship. Last year, he was heading to play with Team USA at the senior level for the first time, fresh off of captaining the Michigan Wolverines. This year, he is heading to the Worlds following his first professional season.

USA Hockey named their initial roster for the games on Thursday. Out of a total of 15 players, Compher was one of eight forwards.

Last year, the United States suited the youngest team in the tournament, finishing fourth. Joined by his Michigan linemates Tyler Motte and Kyle Connor, Compher finished the tournament with one goal and three points in 10 games.

The 22-year-old Compher split last season between the NHL and AHL. In 21 games with the Colorado Avalanche, he scored three goal, five points and had an even rating (which is a big deal if you watched the Avs last season). In 41 games with the San Antonio Rampage, he had 13 goals and 30 points.

The World Championship is set to be contested May 5-21 in Cologne, Germany, and Paris, France. Former Avalanche forward Chris Drury is part of the management group for Team USA. Click here to view the full roster thus far.