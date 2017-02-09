Kenneth Faried considered day-to-day with ankle injury

On Wednesday, after missing one game due to personal reasons, Kenneth Faried returned to the Denver Nuggets lineup. Before the contest against the Atlanta Hawks had even reached its halfway point, he had already exited it yet again.

Faried left Wednesday’s 117-106 loss during the second quarter with an ankle injury. X-Rays were taken afterwards. Luckily, the Nuggets revealed that they came back negative. Faried is considered day-to-day.

The Nuggets have been plagued with injuries as of late. Currently, they are without the services of both Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and Danilo Gallinari (grion).

Faried has only missed three games thus far this season. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 9.9 points and eight rebounds in 22.3 minutes per contest this season.