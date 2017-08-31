Keys to victory for the Colorado Buffaloes in the Rocky Mountain Showdown

It was a year ago that the Colorado Buffaloes, winners of the Pac-12 South steamrolled the Colorado State Rams by a score of 44-7 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Many things changed on the Buffaloes’ end since then. Who’s to say if it’s for better or worse at this point? So, let’s just expect the unexpected.

Sefo Liufau isn’t there to lead the pack due to graduation, the Buffs lost seven starters on the defensive side of the ball due to the NFL, and we also shouldn’t see a 300-pound center tumble into the end-zone as Buffs center Alex Kelley did last year. However, here are three things from the Buffs side that I feel will earn them their first victory on Friday in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Stop the pass

Colorado State Rams have a head start opening against Oregon State this past weekend. Clearly, their offense is explosive. The 58-27 score should tell you how explosive they really are. Senior quarterback Nick Stevens did throw an interception, but was as efficient as they come going 26-for-39 for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Stevens and senior wide receiver Michael Gallup showed chemistry as Gallup finished with 11 receptions for 134 yards. Olabisi Johnson had 5 receptions for 66 yards. Stopping the CSU passing attack will be crucial to slowing down what appears to be a high potent offense.

Getting the run game going

For as much dominance as the Oregon State game showed from the Rams, specifically on the offensive end, it showed things on the defensive end as well – an area that the Buffs can capitalize. Not often do you see a team lose by 31 points and still have the type of game on the ground that the Beavers did. The Beavers junior standout running back Ryan Nall carried the ball only 15 times, but had 115 yards in the ground game for an average of 7.7 yards per carry. For as impressive as Ryan Nall has been, he’s no Phillip Lindsay. The senior running back for the Buffs, who also led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns (16) in 2016, should have a field day against this Rams team. The game should either stay close or see the Buffs leading for the majority of the game. Either situation should be ridden on the back of the all-purpose back, Lindsay, setting him up for a big day and a big year.

Let Montez be Montez

It’s going to be a lot different not seeing Sefo Liufau back there to start out the season, as he’s been the QB that Buffs fans have seen for the past few seasons. The Buffs are in good hands now and have a quarterback for the future who is more than capable in sophomore Steven Montez. Buffs fans got glimpse of that future with Montez last year with Liufau down due to injury. Montez held his own going 83-of-140 for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns. Montez shows all the intangibles of being a big-time QB that could stand in there and make some of those confident passes that Liufau could not, as well as using his 6-foot-5, 225-pound athletic frame to make defenders miss with his scrambling ability. I think Montez will have a standout year and Friday it will begin Friday in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.