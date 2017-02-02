Kubiak’s departure, age, subpar season could spell the end for Justin Forsett

As the Broncos look to revamp their offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, team GM John Elway will have a lot of decisions to make about the players on the offensive side of the ball.

Last offseason, a cap-stripped Elway gambled by placing a minimum tender on RFA (restricted free agent) running back C.J. Anderson. When the Dolphins, lead by former offensive coordinator Adam Gase offered Anderson a contract, Elway decided it was best to keep Anderson in Denver and matched Miami’s offer.

When starting running back CJ Anderson was lost mid-season, the team looked to 4th round rookie Devontae Booker to carry the load in the backfield. Booker showed promise in his quest to “take someone’s job.” But, when Booker and fellow backup Kapri Bibbs both suffered injuries down the stretch, Denver found itself dangerously thin at running back depth.

That’s when Elway decided to bring in running back Justin Forsett to save Denver’s floundering season. Under then-head coach Gary Kubiak‘s offense with the Baltimore Ravens, Forsett resurrected his career with a huge 2014 season. Forsett totaled 1,266 rushing yards at an impressive 5.4 yards per attempt. Reunited with Kubiak, Forsett was set to pick up where he left off in Baltimore after being waived by the Detroit Lions.

The result? Forsett fumbled his first rush as a Bronco, and failed to take command of the backfield with a meager 3.6 yards per carry. Combined with the fact that Forsett is on the wrong side of 30 (31) and a pending free agent, he could find himself out of Denver after failing to produce in a system that he was familiar with.

In fact, some members of the Denver media are already pegging Denver to take a national superstar at running back with the 20th pick in the NFL Draft. That would make quite a crowded backfield in Denver.

Granted, expecting any player to immediately jell with a team they join midseason is a lot to ask.

Perhaps Elway will look to keep Forsett as a veteran presence for young backs Booker and Kapri Bibbs and as insurance should Anderson miss more time with injury. On his third team in only two years, Forsett could possibly be kept at a bargain price.

Forsett also admitted that retirement is an option during an interview on Mile High Sports Radio last month.

Whatever Elway decides to do with the future of the running back position, Kubiak’s retirement and a transition to a new offensive scheme doesn’t bode well for Forsett’s future with the team. Keeping true to the search of offensive “swagger,” Elway will most likely look to give Vance Joseph a viable option at all skill position players.

Based on numbers from last season, that wouldn’t be Forsett.