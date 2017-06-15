Light practice eases Broncos into summer break

Next up, training camp.

Thursday marked the end of the Denver Broncos’ 2017 mandatory minicamp and also their spring workouts. The next time the Broncos will take the field at UCHealth Training Center will be for training camp at the end of July.

“We have five weeks off,” head coach Vance Joseph said after Thursday’s minicamp practice. “The same as the players and coaches. It’s a long season. You have to go back and refresh your mind – reboot your mind – and come back and go to training camp.”

After three weeks of OTAs and one week of minicamp, the Broncos wrapped up with a light practice Thursday.

“Today was a [director of football analytics] Mitch Tanney practice,” Joseph said. “It was simply a situational practice. We’re trying to smarten our guys up as far as situational football.”

According to Joseph, situational practices like the one the Broncos’ held on Thursday can make a big difference later in the season.

“That stuff over the years, with most coaches, you kind of go through it and brush over it,” Joseph said. “It could cost you a game or two, or win you a game or two, so our focus is to obviously win us a game or two by being a smart football team.”

After a month of work, Joseph has been pleased with the effort he’s seen from his team thus far. From the field to the weight room and to the meeting room, he says the Broncos have brought the right attitude with them everyday.

“It’s been really quality work,” Joseph said. “I’ve been impressed with the group as far as being engaged and learning. The weight room work has been great. It’s a good group. It’s a motivated group and that makes my job easy.”

While the work has been good to this point, Joseph wants to make sure that his players and his staff take time to unplug from football for a little bit, but to stay on top of their progress as well.

“Football-wise, as you’re leaving here, come back the same as the football IQ,” Joseph said.

More importantly, Joseph wants everyone to remain safe and make good decisions during the break.

“Off-the-field, just be smart,” Joseph said of the advice he offered his team. “Let’s make good decisions socially and come back here with no issue. Use Uber or Lyft, their choice. Don’t drink and drive. That’s the message.”

As for Joseph, he says he’s still around for a few days to do a little more work before settling into his vacation.

“Myself, I’m going to be here for another week and a half, then I’m going to Florida and just put my feet up for a while,” Joseph said. “I’ll spend time with the family. Again, refresh the mind. It’s been a long four or five months here. That’s the plan.”

Even though Joseph will be kicked back in Florida, he says he won’t be fully able to tune football out during the break.

“After a week or two off, I’m bored,” Joseph said. “I’m ready to get back here. I have to force myself to relax and just take life.”

Broncos training camp dates will be announced as camp gets closer.