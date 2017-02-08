Linebacker DeMarcus Ware wins Nickelodeon-style trophy

Nickelodeon’s “Superstar Slime Showdown at Super Bowl” marks the seven-year long relationship between the National Football League and Nickelodeon. The 60-minute special serves as a medium for the NFL to try and capture younger viewers such as kids and families.

The show, hosted by Nick Cannon, featured NFL athletes and Nickelodeon stars competing against each other in football-themed events, while trying to out-slime each other. One of the participants was Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who fell victim to the slime.

Winning first place is good but getting the last place trophy of slime isn't that bad either. @NickSportsTV style 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OxzJfUynRu — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) February 7, 2017

Ware was amongst other NFL athletes such as the New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and newly admitted Hall of Famer Ladainian Tomlinson. The Nickelodeon special included an obstacle course, as well as a sink-challenge. created by youtube stars Dude Perfect.

Ware is a natural and fierce competitor, but as he said a, “trophy of slime isn’t bad either.”