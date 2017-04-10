Linebacker Todd Davis inks tender, as do Anderson, Barrett and Ferentz

Monday marked the beginning of the offseason workout program for the Denver Broncos. Already, the team is hard at work. While most of the players were just heading in for a team meeting and administrative functions, four were putting pen to paper.

On Monday, the Broncos announced that restricted free agent Todd Davis signed his tender with the team. In addition, the team’s remaining exclusive-rights free agents also signed, in linebackers Zaire Anderson and Shaquil Barrett and center James Ferentz.

In his first year as a starter, the 24-year-old Davis played in all 16 games last season, registering 97 tackles, 0.5 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His new deal will see him make $2.746 million next season.

Anderson and Barrett also played in all 16 games last season, registering 14 and 36 tackles, respectively. Each of the 24-year-olds forced a fumble, while Barrett also had 1.5 sacks. Ferentz did not see any game action last season. Barrett and Ferentz will each make $615,000 next season, while Anderson will make $540,000.

The Broncos have now signed all of their exclusive-rights free agents. They have one restricted free agent remaining in kicker Brandon McManus, who was given a second-round tender.