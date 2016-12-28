LOOK: Phillip Lindsay has a standing job offer from CU-Boulder PD

Twenty-sixteen will be a year remembered for antagonism between football players and police (among many, many other things). But it’s ending on a very positive note after the University of Colorado-Boulder Police Department made Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay a job offer via Twitter on Wednesday.

Sports fans will remember the negative interactions that made national headlines. Like when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Collin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem during games in protest of the oppression of minorities in the U.S., including by police. He enraged the debate by wearing socks with cartoon pigs donning police hats. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined in Kaepernick’s protest and told his own story of police brutality. Marshall eventually ended his protest and has since worked to forge a positive relationship with the Denver Police department, meeting directly with the chief of police and engaging in activities with the department since that time.

The latest positive interaction between a prominent Colorado football player and the police came on Wednesday, when the University of Colorado-Boulder Police Department caught wind that Buffs’ All-Pac-12 running back Phillip Lindsay wants to go into law enforcement upon graduation. Lindsay made the comment at an Alamo Bowl media session in San Antonio ahead of Thursday’s game. The CU-Boulder PD tweeted at Lindsay, telling him to “Call us when you’re ready!”

Graduation is still a few months away, but Lindsay already has a job offer. Not every college student can say that!