Mammoth fall at home in chippy affair against arch-rival Calgary

The Colorado Mammoth was whistled for just 16 total penalty minutes in its first three games. In Friday’s 14-12 loss to the Calgary Roughnecks at Pepsi Center, the Mammoth was hit with 24 penalty minutes in a chippy affair against the team’s arch-rival.

Jordan Gilles, who tied for the NLL lead in goals by a defenseman in 2016, scored the game’s first on Friday night. Calgary responded with four straight, and wouldn’t trail again. Every time the Mammoth cut into the Roughnecks lead, Calgary seemingly had the answer.

Colorado’s Jeremy Noble had a hat trick in the first half, while Zack Greer pieced together a three-goal night which included a penalty shot with less a minute to go in the game. Rookie Zach Herreweyers scored his first career goal, and 2015 NLL Transition Player of the Year Joey Cupido scored his first two tallies of the season.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward, who had played every minute in the team’s first three games, was replaced in the second quarter by Alex Buque. The duo combined for 30 saves.

Callum Crawford led the team with six points (1g, 5a), while defenseman Robert Hope was credited with a game-high 12 loose balls.

Calgary’s Tyler Digby registered five goals and one assist, and teammate Curtis Dickson had three goals and four helpers.

Colorado (2-2) visits Calgary (2-1) next Saturday in a rematch of West Division foes. The face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Featured Image Credit: Colorado Mammoth