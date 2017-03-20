Man alleged to have taken Brady’s jersey may have stolen from Von as well

Von Miller‘s performance in Super Bowl 50 was one for the ages. He had six tackles and 2.5 sacks, including two strip-sacks, en route to being named the Super Bowl MVP. It was a performance that will be etched in the memories of many (Cam Newton comes to mind), but a certain someone may have wanted a little more to commemorate the performance.

On Monday, reports surfaced that “Jerseygate” was over. Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl LI jersey, as well as his one from XLIX have been found. Fox Sports’ NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported while appearing on the show Undisputed, that they were found down in Mexico, allegedly taken by someone that posed as a member of the international media.

Apparently, that may not have been all they took, as they may have gotten some Miller memorabilia as well.

.@JayGlazer: The culprit that took Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl 51 may have also taken Von Miller's helmet following Super Bowl 50. pic.twitter.com/U1DYm7s2te — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2017

The Broncos confirmed that the the NFL reached out to them regarding the matter and directed further inquiries to them.