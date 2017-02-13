Mason Plumlee’s car was broken into just prior to him being traded

It was an eventful day for Mason Plumlee on Sunday. Early that morning, his car was broken into. A little later in the day, he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Denver Nuggets.

I went in early to the facility to my checkbook, my credit cards, and someone said, ‘Neil wants to meet with you,'” Plumlee explained.

Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey would inform Plumlee that he would not be practicing on Sunday. A trade had been agreed upon. A trade that would see him leave Rip City in favor of the Mile High City,

Well, if nothing else, Plumlee moves far away from the assailants, meaning his vehicles and property might be a little safer going forward.