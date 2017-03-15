On a team level, it was a tough end to the season as the Denver Broncos failed to make the 2016-17 playoffs. Yet on the individual basis, players like Matt Paradis performed at an elite level, setting himself up to make a little extra money on top of his contract.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Paradis paced Broncos players with a performance-based bonus of $306,002.71. In 2015, he led the NFL with $391,648.

In 2002 the pertinence-based bonus was established as part of a bargaining agreement as a form of pay, based on players cap figures and playing time. If a player has a low salary and gets more playing time than expected, the higher the performance bonus.

Paradis earned the rating of 88.0 for the 2016 season by Pro Football Focus. The rating bumped him ahead of Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, earning the title of the best center in the league.

Among Paradis’s company, other Broncos earned pay raises such as: Max Garcia ($263,391.03), Trevor Siemian ($234,468.14) and Michael Schofield (211,034.92).