Meet Mike McDaniel, a dark horse candidate to be Broncos’ next OC

The ink is dry. Vance Joseph is officially the 16th head coach in Denver Broncos history.

Broncos Country’s attention now turns to who Joseph will have fill out his staff. Many of you may have heard the rumors that he will bring some familiar faces to his coaching staff to the Broncos (specifically at offensive coordinator). Who are they you might ask?

“Obviously Mike McCoy is a name that was being bandied around,” said NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright on The Big Show on Mile High Sports Radio. “If he is not around, Mike McDaniel, an assistant head coach and a quarterback’s guy who’s worked with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta, is a guy who could be considered as well.”

McCoy. who served as offensive coordinator for the Broncos from 2009-2012, you probably remember. He and former Broncos quarterback Bill Musgrave are probably the most mentioned candidates, but who is McDaniel and how is he connected to the Broncos?

Hailing from Aurora, Colo., Mike McDaniel got his first coaching gig with the Broncos, serving as a coaching intern in 2005. The 33-year-old then worked under Gary Kubiak as an offensive assistant from 2006-2008.

More recently, McDaniel served as the wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2014. In Cleveland, McDaniel helped Andrew Hawkins to a career best with 63 catches for 824 yards and two touchdowns.

McDaniel now is the offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons, who hired him in 2015. In Atlanta, he works closely with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to guide their high octane offensive attack.

Listen to the full interview conversation with Allbright, including his thoughts on the hiring of Vance Joseph, in the podcast below.

