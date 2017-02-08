Members of Fiji’s Olympic team to play in RugbyTown 7s tournament

The 2017 RugbyTown Sevens tournament in Glendale, Colo. has announced an intriguing team addition to this year’s competition from August 25-27. Rugby sevens legend and tournament founder Waisale Serevi joined Mile High Sports to discuss the newly added team.

The Viti Barbarians have been added to the tournament, and will be comprised of 7-8 members of Team Fiji, who won gold at the Olympics in 2016. This marks the first time members of the Fiji national team will be competing in the tournament, now in it’s fifth year.

“I think it’s the best way to try and learn, to play against the best team in the world,” stated Serevi. “Who knew that when they won the gold medal in August last year, that they’d be in Glendale in the next 11 months?”

Along with the Viti Barbarians, 20 other teams from all around the world, including teams representing all five of our military branches, will compete for the $10,000 winner-take-all purse. Glendale’s Infinity Park will again host the event.

Listen to the full interview with Waisale Serevi, along with Glendale Mayor Mike Dunafon, in the podcast below.