MHS Roundtable: Where do the Nuggets stand as the playoffs loom?

With the 2016-17 season narrowing as the playoffs near, the Denver Nuggets are aiming to snap the franchise’s three-year postseason drought. Despite a season riddled with highs and lows the Nuggets have wound up in a position to contend for a spot in basketball’s big dance.

With a record of 33-37, Denver is in sole possession of the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot; however, the Portland Trail Blazers have been hot in pursuit to overtake the Nuggets for the last spot. With Denver’s lead sitting at just a half game over Portland, the Nuggets are in serious danger of falling out of the playoff picture.

As spring time rushes in, some of our Mile High Sports Nuggets staff are here to tell you what you need to know about the Nuggets as the schedule narrows and the playoffs approach.

How many wins would it take for the Nuggets to make the playoffs?

Sean Walsh: I thought the number would be 39. Given the way Portland has played lately, I think 41 is a more appropriate number.

Duvalier Johnson: At first, I was on the side of it taking only 38 wins for the Nuggets to make the postseason, but with the sudden surge from Portland has moved the Trail Blazers into the driver’s seat, it will take 40 or 41 wins to make the postseason, which is almost impossible at this point.

Aniello Piro: Initially, I thought 39 got you on the bubble and 40 gave you the lock; however, I now think 41 games punches your ticket to the playoffs, whether you’re the Nuggets or Blazers.

Will the Nuggets make the playoffs? Why or why not?

Sean Walsh: Denver is going to fall short. It’s not that they are playing bad, it’s that Portland is playing so well. Portland also has an easier schedule down the stretch in terms of more home games and fewer teams above .500.

Duvalier Johnson: The reason they won’t make it is simple: Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers have turned it on at the right time with some key wins against some good teams, and the Nuggets have failed to sneak in a win or two, despite playing very hard against those teams.

Aniello Piro: Denver is in a tough spot. Back-to-back losses have cut their once steady lead on the eighth seed to dust. Now in danger of losing their spot in the playoffs, it is looking like the Nuggets will finish the season on the outside looking in. Their schedule is brutal compared to Portland’s. With that said, the Nuggets still have a slim chance to sneak in. Time and time again this season, Denver has shown that they are down, but not out. I’m not throwing in the towel just yet. This team may have some grind left.

What is the biggest issue that will prevent the Nuggets from making the playoffs?

Sean Walsh: Denver has no go-to scorer when the game is on the line. Denver is also young and has had to deal with a ton of injuries. I think we can also point to the early season lineup and the fourth quarter collapses this team has had throughout the season as reasons.

Duvalier Johnson: The biggest issue that will prevent them from making the postseason is the remaining schedule. Sure, you can look at the beginning of the year when Denver lost a few games due to experimenting with Nikola Jokic and trying to appease Jusuf Nurkic, or you can look at the few games that the referees confirmed there were errors made to add to the loss column. Even with that, just a few games ago, Denver was the favorite to make the eighth spot. Now when looking at the remaining schedule including a matchup against the Cavaliers, Pacers, Heat, Trailblazers, Rockets and Thunder twice, it becomes rather apparent that the odds are slim to none that Denver will be in the postseason yet again.

Aniello Piro: The Nuggets late-game execution is pitiful. Lack of defense, energy, and sense of urgency have ravaged the Nuggets since the beginning of the season. Like most young teams, Denver is learning the ups and downs of how to win in the NBA. Their commonality of dissolving under pressure is what will prevent them from making the playoffs. Just these past two losses can be taken for instance. Denver was in it for each of those games; however, late game miscues led to two straight Nuggets’ losses and what could be the dagger in the heart for Denver this season.

The Nuggets have 12 games remaining this season and currently hold just a 23 percent chance to make the playoffs this season, according to FiveThirtyEight.