Mike MacIntyre adds another honor, 2016 Dodd Trophy

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Friday that Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre has been named the winner of the 2016 Dodd Trophy.

Presented annually by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, honors the head football coach whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field throughout the season. MacIntyre now joins an elite list of former recipients of the award, which includes his father, the late George MacIntyre, who won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 1982.

“I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of the University of Colorado,” MacIntyre said. “Our football team and our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job this year. This award is very personal to me, my dad won this award and I also got to know coach Dodd when I was playing at Georgia Tech, so I am honored and blessed to kind of follow in my dad’s footsteps. It is a very special award for me personally since my dad won it.”

MacIntyre has crafted an approach to coaching college football that incorporates “The Four F’s” – Foundation, Family, Future and Football. He believes that if Colorado’s student-athletes focus on the Four F’s, it will lead to success. Under MacIntyre, OLB Derek McCartney was named to the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works team, the most coveted off-the-field honor in the sport, as it recognizes and celebrates those who dedicate their time to bettering the community and lives of others.

“We are honored to have a second MacIntyre join the prestigious list of Dodd Trophy winners,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Dodd Foundation. “Colorado’s unparalleled turnaround under Coach MacIntyre’s guidance was one of the more remarkable storylines of this season, but it’s his leadership and commitment to both his players and community off the field, that truly embodies the spirit and legacy of Coach Dodd.”

The Colorado team has seen success in the classroom as well under Coach MacIntyre’s leadership, boasting a notable Academic Progress Rate score of 968 last year. In 2016, five Buffaloes were honored on the Pac-12 Conference Football All-Academic teams, which brought the two-year total for the program to 13 honorees.

In the community, Coach MacIntyre initiated his staff and players to take part in the Be The Match Organization. The group matches patients suffering from life-threatening blood disorders with healthy donors as part of the National Marrow Donor program. He and his wife, Trisha, help raise awareness of ovarian cancer. In honor of National Ovarian Cancer Month this past September, they hosted the first Hike For Her Event, which was inspired after Trisha lost her mother to ovarian cancer in November 2015. The event helped fund research that is on the cusp of major breakthroughs in battling the disease.

“We’re proud to present college football’s most prestigious coaching award and strongly believe in the foundation of what it represents,” added Gary Stokan, president and CEO of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. “Coach MacIntyre has learned well from his father, George, and he has long exhibited the ideals that are representative of Coach Dodd – scholarship, leadership and integrity – so we are honored to recognize him and the impact he has had on his student-athletes and in the Boulder community.”

On the field, Coach MacIntyre has orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. In the past three years, the Buffaloes went a combined 2-25 in conference play, finishing last in the Pac-12 South each of those seasons. Under Coach MacIntyre’s leadership this year, Colorado clinched its first winning season since 2005 and its 10 wins are the most since 2001. The Buffaloes won the Pac-12 South and earned a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game for the first time since joining the conference in 2011. Colorado was ranked No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Five of the nation’s top head coaches (Paul Chryst, P.J. Fleck, Mike MacIntyre, Ken Niumatalolo and Chris Petersen) were named finalists for this year’s award by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member. Coach MacIntyre was selected as this year’s recipient by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

Here is a listing of the awards MacIntyre has received thus far for CU’s turnaround season:

2016 Walter Camp Coach of the Year – announced on Dec. 1

ESPN Home Depot Coach of the Year – announced on Dec. 7

SB Nation Coach of the Year – announced Dec. 7

CBS Sports Coach of the Year – announced Dec. 14

Associated Press Coach of the Year – announced Dec. 15

FWAA/Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year – announced Dec. 15

Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year – announced Dec. 30

2016 AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year – announced on Dec. 6

Pac-12 Coach of the Year – selection by the Associated Press (announced Dec. 9) and by his fellow coaches (announced No. 29)

Other awards MacIntyre is a finalist for: