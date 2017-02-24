Mile High Sports’ own Kurt Hansen to call 2017 Pirelli World Challenge

Kurt Hansen, the host of Race Central and one of the longest-tenured hosts at Mile High Sports Radio, will be part of the Pirelli broadcast team for the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge. Hansen will be calling the races on the touring car telecasts.

Hansen is excited for the opportunity to work with Pirelli, and broadcast through CBS Sports Network, especially since the PWC is one of the most well-known racing series. With 25 telecasts scheduled on CBS, the series will provide fans with a variety of quality racing action.

“Race Central Radio and TV is already a national brand and a global brand, but now to have the validation of one of the top racing series in the world, and certainly one of the two top motorsports networks in the world, to be able to tie my brand to their’s and vice versa and, for my personal career, it validates everything that I and we have been doing for the last 15 years,” said Hansen.

The series is set to begin March 9 in the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., whilst the first Touring Car event will be May 14 at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va. The series will take fans and drivers alike all across the country and beyond, as races are scheduled in Canada, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Ohio, Utah and Texas.

Photo courtesy of Kurt Hansen.