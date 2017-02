The Denver Nuggets had the greatest night of 3-point shooting in NBA history last night. Not only did they tie the NBA record for 3’s made in a game, but they did it in 21 less attempts than when the original record was set.

Obviously we can’t expect a similar performance from the Nuggets every game, but Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network know the best part about last night’s game is having the young players see their true potential. That and more in the video up top.