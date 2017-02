Well, the Nuggets did what they had to do, but not necessarily what the fans wanted. Roy Hibbert joins the team in exchange for a future protected second-round pick, and the Nuggets got another big man, but most importantly, a contract that put them above the salary floor.

Again, not the flashy trade Nuggets fans may have wanted, but Nate Lundy of 5280 Sports Network tells you why not making moves just to make moves may be better for the franchise in the long run.