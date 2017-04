Rockies, Nuggets, Avs… Oh my! All three teams won games yesterday, and if you count Tony Romo retiring as a good thing, the Broncos won as well.

It’s only two games into 162, so how should Rockies fans feel about the opening of the season? Do the Nuggets still have a chance at the playoffs? Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network talk about all that and more in the video up top.