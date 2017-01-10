Nathan MacKinnon is the Avalanche’s lone representative on All-Star roster

It’s official, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is headed to Los Angeles.

Don’t worry, the Avalanche have not traded their young pivot. On Tuesday, MacKinnon was named to his first career All-Star game, which will take place in the City of Angels on Jan. 29.

MacKinnon currently leads the Avalanche in scoring, with 27 points in 39 games, ranking second in goals with 10. In 257 career games, the 21-year-old has 69 goals and 180 points. He was selected first overall by the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL ENtry Draft.

As became the format last year, the tournament will see the NHL’s divisions face off against each other in 3-on-3 action. Known for his speed, this should benefit MacKinnon, who has two overtime goals this season.

Also on the Central Division roster are forward Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks), Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets), Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues) and Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks), defensemen P.K. Subban (captain, Nashville Predators), Duncan Keith (Chicago Blackhawks) and Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild), and goaltenders Corey Crawford (Chicago Blackhawks) and Devan Dubnyk (Minnesota Wild).