Nikola Jokic adds to his itinerary for NBA All-Star weekend

Nikola Jokic‘s All-Star weekend just got extended a day as the NBA announced this morning that the Denver Nuggets center would serve as the replacement to Joel Embiid in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Jokic, 21, was already set to participate in the Rising Star Challenge the night before.

Jokic will be competing against NBA standouts Kristaps Porzingis, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Heyward, John Wall and Devin Booker.

The challenge pins player against player. The two players simultaneously attempt to complete an obstacle course of NBA skills with the player finishing first advancing to the next round until a winner is crowned.

Jokic is considered by some to be the best passing big man in the NBA. Described as a point guard in a center’s body, Jokic’s court vision and passing ability, for a center, has been a rarity since the NBA’s formation.

Personal play aside, Jokic makes his teammates better while he’s running the show, a quality that has been overshadowed in recent time with the surplus of dominant individuals in the league.