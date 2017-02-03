Nikola Jokic set to return from injury against the Milwaukee Bucks

Rejoice Nuggets fans, the big man is back.

After shootaround on Friday, Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone confirmed that center Nikola Jokic will return to the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Jokic (hip) WILL play tonight vs. #Bucks. On a bit of a minute restriction but he's back. #Nuggets — Duvalier Johnson (@DuvalierJohnson) February 3, 2017

Jokic has missed the past week after injuring his hip in against the Phoenix Suns. Since a lineup change in mid-December, he has been a force for the Nuggets, who could benefit from his return after struggling for the past two games.

The return of Jokic should also help fill the void left by Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to miss the game against the Bucks with a strained groin.

The 21-year-old Jokic is averaging 15.5 points this season, with 8.5 rebounds and four assists.