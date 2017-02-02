Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler reportedly unhappy with his role

Sam Amick of USA Today Sports broke rumors of disatisfaction this morning surrounding Denver Nuggets basketball, reporting that forward Wilson Chandler is seeking a trade from the origination.

In his report, Amick states that Chandler is unhappy with his ever fluctuating role with the team. Head coach Michael Malone made a drastic lineup change in the middle of December, opting to swap Kenneth Faried back into the starting lineup, leaving Chandler with a spot on the bench.

“Chandler’s frustration, according to the people, is born out of the inconsistency with his role.” Amick states in his report. “The recent decision of Nuggets coach Mike Malone to reinsert forward Kenneth Faried into the starting lineup moved Chandler to a reserve role,”

According to Amick, it is believed that Chandler has yet to request a trade; however, he states that one of the few factors that stand between Chandler and a new home is finding a team ready to step up and make a deal.

Although Chandler may be upset with his current status, he is having a career year, averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 assists per contest.

This is not the first time trade rumors have swirled around Chandler; however, this is the first time it has been reported that Chandler himself wants out of Denver. Chandler is under team control through the 2018-19 season.

The NBA’s trade deadline is February 23rd at 3 p.m. ET, giving the Nuggets until then to get the Chandler situation straightened out.