Nuggets Report Card 12/26/16: Nuggets 106 – Clippers 102

If you were to just look at the injury report before the game, Monday appeared to be an easy victory for the Denver Nuggets versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, how could any game against the Clippers be easy? Well, the Clippers were without Chris Paul, J.J. Redick and Blake Griffin.

What seemed as a very tough road game was all of a sudden winnable. The Nuggets needed this one.

Even with all of the injuries, the Nuggets opened as four-point favorites, a number that shocked me as I believed Denver would certainly cover, especially leading by 17 points at the half. Nuggets ended up winning 106-102. Damn you, Vegas.

Here’s how the Nuggets players graded out in the much needed win:

Emmanuel Mudiay: C+ (+4)

9 points (3-of-7 FG, 2-of-5 3P,), 2 rebounds, 0 assists, 2 steals, 18 minutes.

Mudiay didn’t play much in Monday’s game. I believe that Coach Malone is a bit fed up with the turnovers, as he had four in only 18 minutes and sat him as a punishment. He also didn’t record an assist, which is surely needed from your point guard. But what Mudiay did do as he as all year long was stay aggressive. He made two 3-pointers and remained aggressive on the offensive and defensive end.

Gary Harris: B (+7)

10 points (2-of-9 FG, 1-of-4 3P,), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 30 minutes

Gary Harris didn’t have a good game statistically, as he only made 2-of-9 shots, but what Harris does is change the game in so many other ways. He guards well, rebounds and provides the needed spacing and balance to the offense. Since coming back from his injury, the Nuggets have been a better team. Harris will get back to finding himself on the offensive end but one thing we can always count on is him giving his all defensively.

Wilson Chandler: D (-7)

2 points (1-of-4 FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assist, 29 minutes

Monday night was not Wilson Chandler’s night. Not only did he shoot 1-of-4 from the field and only finish with two points, he led the game in turnovers with five. His first basket didn’t come until the fourth quarter and he just couldn’t seem to get things going. Chandler leads the Nuggets in scoring. Looking at the upcoming schedule, I’m sure it won’t take long for him to get things back on track.

There was also an incident of Chandler leaving the floor after being subbed out with four minutes left in the game that wasn’t due to injury. That’s going to be something to take a look at when Denver returns to action Wednesday.

Danilo Gallinari: A (+10)

23 points (5-of-12 FG, 2-of-5 3PT, 11-of-12 FT), 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 37 minutes

Gallinari is one of the best in the business of drawing fouls got to the free throw line 12 times. He finished 11-of-12 from the free throw line, which lets you know how aggressive he was Monday from start to finish. Gallinari did a bit of everything to make sure the Nuggets didn’t fall to the injury ridden Clippers as he had a double-double, his second of the season. Gallo also played the passing lanes well and managed to come up with three steals. He also tied his season high in rebounds with 11 and kept Denver in the game with his scoring.

These are the type of games Denver needs to see out of him if they plan to make a playoff push.

Nikola Jokic: A+ (+17)

24 points (11-of-16 FG), 10 rebound, 4 assists, 3 steals, 32 minutes

The only negative thing you could say about Jokic is he is still having issues with fouls. Yes, he finally got to 32 minutes, a number Coach Malone has been wanting the big man to get to, but he makes it rather difficult with his decisions to foul so often. He picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter after having a good first half and the Clippers rallied – a testament to how important Jokic really is to the Nuggets. Once he got back in, the Nuggets were back in control and pulled off the win. There was talk of a big man battle between Jokic and Deandre Jordan, and Jokic no doubt won it on Monday.

The team goes as Jokic goes.

Will Barton: A (+7)

23 points (8-of-14 FG, 3-of-6 3PT, 4-of-5 FT) 6 assist, 8 rebounds, 32 minutes

Will Barton just delivers. This was his best game since coming back from his ankle injury and he saved the Nuggets on Monday night. He had a season high in points with 23, also a season high in assists with six. When the Nuggets needed him most he hit big shot after big shot.

When Gallinari and Jokic have big performances and Denver having the luxury of bringing a player like Barton off the bench, it will be tough to beat this Nuggets team.

Jamal Murray: C (-1)

2 points (1-of-3 FG), 1 rebound, 11 minutes

Since Gary Harris has come back from his injury Jamal Murray hasn’t played much. But when he does play you do see those signs of greatness that we’ll surely be able to see eventually. When he did get in there was a leaning jump shot as well as Murray running the offense well.

His time will come, he just needs to stay ready.



Jameer Nelson: B- (0)

5 points (2-of-10 FG), 6 assist, 1 rebound in 29 minutes

Jameer Nelson does all the things you need from a proven veteran in this league. He runs the offense and pushes the tempo. When you need him to score, he is going to provide that, but what he does best is keep the team afloat. Although he came off the bench, he played 29 minutes to Mudiay’s 18 and had zero turnovers while Mudiay had four. Malone trusts Nelson to make the right play.

Nelson’s alley-oop pass to Barton with 1:58 remaining in the game right after a timeout was the play of the night in my opinion.

Kenneth Faried: B- (-17)

8 points (3-of-7 FG, 2-of-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 18 minutes

Forget what the plus-minus says for a second. Faried’s minutes were crucial for the Nuggets in the win versus the Clippers. When Kenneth Faried was sent back to the bench after finally joining the starting lineup early in the season, many questioned how he would bounce back. Well, with games like these. He was relentless on the boards, as he finished with 10 rebounds in only 18 minutes, and stayed in attack mode all game.

Games like this off of the bench is where Faried can thrive.